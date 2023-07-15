Nuh, Jul 15 (PTI) A gang involved in vehicle theft was busted here with the arrest of four people, police said Saturday.

Sixteen stolen trucks were recovered from their possession, they said.

According to police, the gang was engaged in stealing trucks and other vehicles. They sold the stolen vehicles in West Bengal with fake documents.

Efforts are on to find the original chassis and engine numbers of vehicles to locate real owners, they said.

“Our teams are conducting raids and other members of the gang will be arrested soon”, said Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police in Nuh.

