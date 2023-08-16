Kolkata, Aug 16 (PTI) The Kolkata Police arrested four more persons in connection with its probe into the death of a first-year student of Jadavpur University, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

Three former students of the varsity are among the four held on Tuesday night during multiple operations conducted by teams of the city police, he said.

With these arrests, the Kolkata Police apprehended a total of seven people in the case.

"We arrested them last night after they gave incoherent replies to our officers during questioning. It seems that they were actively involved in the death of the student. We will produce them in a court later in the day," the officer told PTI.

Earlier, the police had arrested three students of JU for their alleged involvement in ragging the 18-year-old undergraduate student who died last week after falling from the balcony of a hostel.

The city police have taken cognisance of JU students' social media posts, including photographs, which suggest that there was an element of sexual harassment in the ragging of the deceased.

He was a resident of Bagula in Nadia district and an undergraduate student of Bengali (Honours).

He allegedly fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel around 11.45 pm on Wednesday and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital the next day.

