Ahmedabad, August 16: A youth was apprehended in Ahmedabad for firing a revolver near a police station, the police said, adding that an investigation is currently underway.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night at a busy area near the Maninagar police station. According to information, the youth fired three shots after which he was caught by the locals and handed over to the police. Shots Fired in Ahmedabad Video: Youth Roams With Gun on Streets of Maninagar, Fires Shots in Air Before Being Caught by Public, Viral Clip Surfaces.

Firing Caught on Camera

A video has also gone viral on social media of the incident, in which the accused wearing a white shirt and jeans can be running with the revolver in his hand while people are chasing him. The Maninagar police are investigating the matter.

