Bhopal, Feb 27 (PTI) Four more students from Madhya Pradesh who were stranded in Ukraine returned to India on Sunday, officials here said.

Earlier, two students came back on Wednesday, the official said, adding that family members of 163 students have so far contacted on a helpline set up by state chief minister, seeking assistance for the return of their loved ones from Ukraine, where Russia has launched a military offensive.

On Sunday, Kashvi Tare (from Jabalpur), Aayushi Patel (Khargone), Shrishti Chandra (Indore) and Santosh Kumar Dwivedi (Sidhi) arrived in New Delhi from Ukraine by an Air India flight 1942 around 2.45 am, Madhya Pradesh's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajora said.

With this, six students belonging to MP have returned to India so far, he said.

An official earlier said most of the students from MP were in Kharkiv, also known as Kharkov, the second largest city in Ukraine, and were given refuge in metro stations and other safe spots.

These students were unable to move for a land rescue effort towards the Hungary border, some 1,200 km away, due to the shelling by Russian forces, while making it to the Poland border was also tough due to lack of buses on the route, he had said.

The official had also said that Indian students mostly prefer to pursue education in Moscow, Russia, while some also go to Ukraine, where educational courses are cheaper. PTI LAL

