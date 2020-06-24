Muzaffarnagar, Jun 24 (PTI) Four more cases of COVID-19, including an undertrial prisoner, were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday, officials said.

Meanwhile, 19 more coronavirus patients also recovered in the district, they said.

Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J said the authorities had received 114 results of the samples, including those of 19 patients, and all were negative.

The 19 patients recovered and tested negative in the second samples, officials said.

