Noida, Mar 14 (PTI) With the arrest of four people, the Noida Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang which broke windows of parked cars to steal valuables and are suspected behind more than 100 such acts in Delhi-NCR.

The police said they have recovered valuables worth over Rs 30 lakh, including more than two dozen laptops, from the possession of gang members, who were nabbed on Monday evening by a team of Sector 39 police station.

Those held have been identified as Sanjay alias Michael, Amit Raj, Vikram and Vignesh -- all natives of Chennai and currently residing in Delhi, police said.

"The gang used scooters. They would use one scooter for recce target cars and then use another scooter to execute the plan, that is breaking the windows of cars using catapults and then fleeing with valuables," Additional DCP (Noida) Shakti Avasthy said.

"In last one-and-half month, this gang has been involved in over 40 thefts and at least 100 in all of Delhi-NCR, including Ghaziabad and Delhi," Avasthy told reporters.

The police said they had received several complaints of thefts from cars in Noida at multiple police stations after which they started analyzing CCTV footage at various locations.

The same gang members were found breaking the windows of vehicles and fleeing with valuables in over 20 locations, police said.

The gang members have a combined over 70 FIRs against them in Noida, Delhi and Ghaziabad since 2020 and other details are being checked, Avasthy said.

ACP Rajneesh Verma said the police are now looking for other associates of the gang.

Verma said the gang used to sell stolen electronics in Delhi's prominent markets like the Nehru Place through their associates.

The accused have been produced in a local court which has sent them to jail, he added.

