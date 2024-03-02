India News | 4 Shooters Involved in INLD Leader's Murder Identified, Raids on to Nab Them: Jhajjar SP

Chandigarh, Mar 2 (PTI) Four shooters involved in the murder of INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee have been identified and efforts are on nab them, a senior Haryana Police officer said on Saturday.

Jhajjar Superintendent of Police Arpit Jain said the car used by the shooters has also been recovered from outside Rewari Railway Station.

Rathee, the president of Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana unit, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh on February 25.

Besides Rathee, INLD worker Jai Kishan was also killed when assailants sprayed their vehicle with bullets. The attack, which came ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, drew sharp reactions from the opposition parties in the BJP-ruled state.

Speaking to reporters in Jhajjar, SP Jain said the four main accused involved in the crime have been identified.

"Our teams were conducting raids at various places in different states to nab them," he said.

The officer said car's owner has also been identified and people who used the car have been rounded up and being asked how the vehicle reached the shooters. A forensic team has lifted samples from the vehicle for investigation.

The SP said police on Friday questioned former BJP MLA Naresh Kaushik, and Vijender Rathee, Sandeep Rathee, and Rajpal alias Pale Ram, who have been named in the FIR.

"Today Satish Rathee and Gaurav Rathee were questioned," he said.

The SP said police have arrested one Dilip Singh, a resident of Balotra in Rajasthan, in connection with threat calls made to the two sons of the deceased INLD leader.

However, he was not found to be connected with any gangster or criminal during questioning.

Dilip Singh was following some gangsters on social media, said the SP, adding he is still under interrogation.

The deceased leader's nephew, Kapoor Singh Rathee, had on Thursday said that his uncle's elder son Bhupinder and younger son Jatinder received 18 threat calls from an unknown number.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had on Monday said the probe into the killing of the INLD's state unit chief will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala has accused the BJP-JJP government of failing to provide security to Rathee, despite there being a threat to his life.

