Etah (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) A four-year-old girl living in the neighbourhood of a provincial armed constabulary firing practice range here on Tuesday allegedly suffered a gunshot wound during practice firing at the camp.

The girl's father Vijendra Singh of Bijauri village under Kotwali Dehat police station has alleged that his daughter suffered injuries from a shot fired from the camp on Tuesday afternoon.

He alleged that everyday fires are shot in the Nidhauli Road camp with the bullets often falling in the areas beyond the camp.

He said the injured has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Kotwali Dehat police station's SHO Indresh Kumar said an investigation has been launched to ascertain the source of firing.

