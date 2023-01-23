Samastipur, Jan 23 (PTI) At least 40 people were injured when the bus in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck in Bihar's Samastipur district on Monday, police said.

According to police, the incident took place on National Highway-28 near Chandchor village.

"The private bus was on its way to Muzaffarpur from Barauni and collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction... Locals with the help of police rescued the victims and took them to the nearest government hospital", Vinay Tiwary, Superintendent of Police, Samastipur told reporters.

