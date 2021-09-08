Jorhat (Assam) [India], September 8 (ANI): Forty people have been rescued after a passenger boat sank in the Brahmaputra river after colliding with another boat near Nimati Ghat in Assam's Jorhat, district officials said.

The two boats were ferrying around 120 passengers and many of them are still missing, according to the national disaster response force (NDRF), which is engaged in rescue operations.

According to Jorhat Additional DC Damodar Barman, there were at least 50 people on board the boat which sank. The two boats were travelling in opposite directions at the time of the incident

"Boat accident in Brahmputra river, Assam: There were around 50 people in the boat who met with the accident, out of which 40 people have been rescued," said Jorhat Additional DC Damodar Barman.

He added that the rescue teams are on the spot to launch operations.

"Two boats carrying approximately 120 passengers collided in the Brahmaputra river in Jorhat today, many passengers missing; rescue operation underway," DG NDRF Satya N Pradhan tweeted.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he has directed Majuli and Jorhat administrations to undertake rescue mission expeditiously with help of NDRF and SDRF.

"I am pained at the tragic boat accident near Nimati Ghat, Jorhat. Directed Majuli & Jorhat admin to undertake rescue mission expeditiously with help of @NDRFHQ& SDRF. Advising Min @BimalBorahbjp to immediately rush to the accident site. I'll also visit Nimati Ghat tomorrow" Sarma said.

Home Minister Amit Shah also enquired about the incident and offered all possible help for the rescue.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal expressed anguish over the accident in Majuli. He directed the ministry to provide all necessary support to help the victims.

"Anguished to learn of the ferry accident in Majuli. I have talked with Assam CM Himanta Sarma regarding the accident and he has informed me of ongoing rescue and relief operations. I have directed the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to provide all necessary support to help the victims," Sonowal said. (ANI)

