Deoria (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) A court in Deoria in Uttar Pradesh on Friday sentenced 40 people to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for looting a house and a shop in 1995.

Additional district and sessions judge Indira Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on each of the convicts.

They had looted the house and shop of Ajay Kumar in Baluvan village in the Khampar police station area of the district on January 18, 1995.

On the same day, Ajay Kumar alias Munna fired at a crowd using a double-barrel gun, killing two persons.

The court also held Ajay Kumar guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment, additional district government counsel Manish Singh said. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

In connection with the looting of Kumar's house and shop, a case was registered at Khampar police station under sections 395 (punishment for dacoity) and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the IPC.

A case was also registered against Kumar under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC, Singh said.

