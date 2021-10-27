Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): A cancer survivor who runs a fitness centre and motivates women to lead healthy, positive lives, says the turning point in her life came when she lost her mother and did a fitness course.

Farzana Begum, 40, who runs the training centre in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, is the first Hijabi strength and functional trainer in the state.

A mother of two daughters, Begum said she chose this profession when she lost her mother in 2014 due to illness and that incident motivated her to work on fitness for women.

"My mother couldn't take proper care of her health and died at 50. After that, I took up this profession. I want women to focus on fitness," she stressed.

The fitness trainer told ANI that fitness was always part of her life.

"When I was in school, I was active in sports. I never thought I would take fitness as my profession back then," she added.

The fitness trainer said she acquired a proper fitness certification before making it as a "full-fledged professional."

Talking about her experience as a cancer survivor and her difficulties, she said, "Before doing my fitness certification I knew that I had a tumour but it did not stop me. If I would have put a full stop there, then my life would have been ended there."

"Through this platform, I ran several health-related challenges to create awareness. All this has led to an idea of starting a charitable initiative under the name 'Fit with Fab- Heal the world, building a community through fitness," she said. (ANI)

