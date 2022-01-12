Leh, Jan 12 (PTI) Ladakh reported 41 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 22,727, while the number of active cases in the Union Territory has reached 406, officials said on Wednesday.

The Union Territory has recorded 222 coronavirus-related deaths -- 164 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.

No death was reported from Ladakh on Tuesday, the officials said.

On the bright side, 32 more patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals in Ladakh, pushing the count of recoveries to 22,099, they said.

Thirty-three of the fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Leh district and eight from Kargil district, they said.

A total of 372 sample reports in Ladakh tested negative for the infection in the last 24 hours, they said.

Leh accounts for 383 of the total number of active cases in Ladakh, while Kargil district has 23 such infections.

