New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): A total of 41 prison personnel from across the country have been selected for the President's Correctional Service Medal to be awarded on the occasion of Independence Day this year.

President's Correctional Service Medal for Distinguished Service is being awarded to five people while Correctional Service Medal for Meritorious Service is being given to 36 people.

Head Warder Brijraj Singh Baghel in Madhya Pradesh, Deputy Inspector General in Punjab Surinder Singh, Jailor Alok Kumar Shuka in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Superintendent Grade-I Pradeep Sharma in Delhi and Assistant Superintendent Rajesh Kumar in Delhi have been chosen for President's Correctional Service Medal for Distinguished Service.

President Ram Nath Kovind approved the conferment of the Correctional Service Medals on prison personnel on the occasion of Independence Day. (ANI)

