New Delhi, August 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in celebrating the historic 75th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, 2021. He will hoist the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the nation on Sunday.

The Prime Minister has launched 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from Sabarmati Ashram at Ahmedabad in Gujarat in March 2021 to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. The celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023.

Upon the arrival of the Prime Minister at the Red Fort, he will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State (Defence) Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar. Best Independence Day 2021 Wishes, Greetings & WhatsApp Messages: Send Swatantrata Diwas HD Images, Patriotic Quotes, SMS and GIFs on August 15.

The Defence Secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Delhi Area Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra to the Prime Minister. Lt Gen Mishra will then take Modi to the Saluting Base where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister will consist of one officer and 20 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. Indian Navy is the coordinating service this year.

The Guard of Honour will be commanded by Commander Piyush Gaur. The Naval Contingent in the Prime Minister's Guard will be commanded by Lt Commander Sune Phogat, the Army Contingent by Major Vikas Sangwan and the Air Force contingent by Sqn Ldr Berwal. The Delhi Police contingent will be commanded by Additional DCP (West District) Subodh Kumar Goswami.

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, Modi will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he will be greeted by Singh, Bhatt, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General M.M. Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria.

Lt Gen Mishra will conduct the Prime Minister to the dais on the rampart to hoist the National Flag. After being hoisted, the Tricolour will receive a 'Rashtriya Salute'. The Navy Band, consisting of 16 men will play the National Anthem during hoisting of the National Flag and the 'Rashritya Salute'. The Band will be conducted by MCPO Vincent Johnson.

Lt Commander P. Priyambada Sahoo will assist the Prime Minister in hoisting the National Flag. It will be synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the valiant gunners of the elite 2233 Field Battery (Ceremonial).

The National Flag Guard comprising five officers and 130 men from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police will present Rashtriya Salute at the time of hoisting of the National Flag by the Prime Minister. Commander Kuldeep M. Neralkar from the Indian Navy will be in command of this Inter-Services Guard and Police Guard. Indian Independence Day 2021 Quotes, GIFs & Swatantrata Diwas HD Images for Free Download Online: Wish Happy 75th Independence Day With These Powerful Words by Freedom Fighters and Leaders.

The Navy Contingent in the National Flag Guard will be commanded by Lt Commander Praveen Saraswat, the Army Contingent by Major Anshul Kumar and the Air Force contingent by Sqn Leader Rohit Malik. Delhi Police contingent will be commanded by Additional DCP Amit Goel.

Thirty-two Olympic winners, including javelin thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra, India's first ever Gold Medallist in track and field, along with two Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials have been invited to participate in the celebrations at the Red Fort.

At the conclusion of the Prime Minister's address to the nation, the cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) will sing the National Anthem.

