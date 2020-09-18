New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Delhi's coronavirus tally breached the 2.38 lakh mark with 4,127 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 4,907 on Friday, authorities said.

Thirty fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, they added.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, a total of 61,037 tests were conducted the previous day.

The total number of cases stands at 2,38,828, out of which 2,01,671 patients have either recovered, migrated out or been discharged while there are 32,250 active cases, as per the bulletin.

The positivity rate stands at 6.76 per cent. The number of containment zones has increased to 1,751, the bulletin said.

With 4,432 fresh coronavirus cases, Delhi's caseload went over 2.34 lakh on Thursday while the death toll reached 4,877 with 38 fresh fatalities.

On Wednesday, the national capital had registered a record single-day spike of 4,473 COVID-19 cases, taking the city's infection tally to over 2.30 lakh, while 33 more deaths were reported.

The previous highest single-day spike of 4,321 cases was recorded on September 12.

