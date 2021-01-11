Jaipur, Jan 11 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded two more deaths due to the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the toll from the pandemic to 2,736, while 429 fresh cases raised the infection tally to 3,13,425, according to a health department bulletin.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,585, it said.

According to the bulletin, a total of 3,04,104 people have recovered from the infection in Rajasthan.

The death toll from the pandemic stands at 509 in Jaipur, 296 in Jodhpur, 221 in Ajmer, 168 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 112 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 98 in Sikar.

Of the fresh cases, 76 each were recorded in Jaipur and Kota, 60 in Jodhpur, 26 in Nagaur, 20 in Pali, 18 in Bhilwara, 17 in Ajmer, besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

