Port Blair, Apr 21 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,466 on Wednesday as 45 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Seventeen new patients have travel history, while 28 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Thirty-one more people have been cured of the disease.

The Union territory now has 159 active cases, while 5,243 people have recovered from the disease and 64 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, the official said.

The administration has so far tested over 3.55 lakh samples for COVID-19, he said.

A total of 13,533 health workers and frontline personnel have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 8,915 have been administered the second jab thus far, the official said.

Around 67,170 people aged above 45 have been administered the first jab, while 368 have received the second dose, he added.

