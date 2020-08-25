Muzaffarnagar, Aug 25 (PTI) Forty-seven people, including two policemen and three jail inmates, tested positive for coronavirus in UP's Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday, an official said.

With the fresh cases, the number of active cases in the district has gone up to 461, District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said.

Also Read | Cyber Attack: Iranian Hackers Targeting Companies in India, Russia, Japan and China for Financial Gain, Says Report.

According to the district magistrate, they had received results of 170 samples, of which 47 tested positive. Forty people have recovered from the infection, taking the count of cured people to 1,191 in the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)