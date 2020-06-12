India News | 49 New Cases of COVID-19 in Jharkhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 12 (ANI): Forty-nine new cases of coronavirus were reported in Jharkhand on Friday taking the total number of cases to 1,656.

According to Jharkhand government, 55 persons recovered and were discharged in Jharkhand on Friday. No death was reported in the state today.

A total of 630 patients have recovered in the state. Eight persons have died in the state due to the virus. (ANI)

