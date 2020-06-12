Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | 49 New Cases of COVID-19 in Jharkhand

Agency News ANI| Jun 12, 2020 11:59 PM IST
Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 12 (ANI): Forty-nine new cases of coronavirus were reported in Jharkhand on Friday taking the total number of cases to 1,656.

According to Jharkhand government, 55 persons recovered and were discharged in Jharkhand on Friday. No death was reported in the state today.

A total of 630 patients have recovered in the state. Eight persons have died in the state due to the virus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

