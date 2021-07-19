Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): Hyderabad Police on Monday arrested five persons allegedly involved in the murder of a rowdy-sheeter as well as in a robbery case.

The five arrested have been identified as Mahmood Bin Alvi, Ayub Bin Alvi, Mohd Hyder Ali Quadri, Mohd Zubair, and Valiahmed. A hunt has been launched for four other accused who are absconding, Anjani Kumar, Police Commissioner Hyderabad said in a press conference today.

As per the investigation, the Police found that the arrested persons committed the crime due to a previous enmity.

"They (five accused) were involved in the brutal murder of the 35-year-old Syed Mushtaq, a rowdy-sheeter himself. Mushtaq had 27 cases registered against him at several police stations," he said.

Further, he added that the crime was committed on July 17 at about 01:05 am near Abu Bakar Masjid of Old Malakpet at Hyderabad.

The police have also seized two bikes from Mahmood Bin Alvi and Valiahmed, along with two mobile phones. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)