Mau (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): At least five people were killed and two others were seriously injured after a car went out of control and fell in a ditch in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh.

Police have reached the spot and sent the corpses for post-mortem, while the injured have been admitted to a hospital.

As per the police, the car was en route from Chhattisgarh to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

