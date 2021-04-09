Noida (UP), Apr 9 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Friday said it has seized illicit liquor worth Rs 25 lakh and arrested five people who were allegedly smuggling it in a truck from Haryana to Greater Noida ahead of the panchayat polls.

The suspects were held in the Dadri police station area by the Noida unit of the STF along with the local police following a tip-off, the agency said.

"There were 319 cartons of liquor in the canter truck which was intercepted near the NTPC cut in Dadri. This liquor was being brought from Haryana and supposed to be consumed in the poll-bound region with an objective to influence the elections," the STF said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said the cost of the seized liquor is estimated to be around Rs 25 lakh.

Apart from the truck, the police said they also impounded a hatchback from the accused persons, who have been identified as Qasim, Saddam, Rakesh Chandela, Rajendra and Gaurav.

Additional Superintendent of Police, STF, Raj Kumar Mishra said the accused had made a secret cavity in their truck and hid the liquor in it.

"This cavity was located behind the cabin of the truck and wasn't easily apparent," he said.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they were involved in smuggling liquor for the last four-five years, he added.

An FIR has been lodged against them at the Dadri police station and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the STF said.

Uttar Pradesh gram panchayat elections will be held in four phases from April 15 to April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)