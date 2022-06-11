Jaipur, Jun 11 (PTI) Five people were killed and two injured when a motorcycle and a car collided head-on with a truck in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Neelesh, Manish, Sonu, Balaram and Durga Singh, they said.

Station House Officer, Asnawar, Harwant Singh Randhawa said a motorcycle and a car collided with a truck that was coming from the opposite direction near Akodia village on National Highway 52. Three people travelling on the motorcycle and two car passengers died in the accident.

Two other car passengers were injured, he said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Chief Minister Ashok Gehot expressed grief over the incident and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

