New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested five criminals of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang from the national capital, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Kapil Nehra (23), Yashpal alias Sarpanch (28), Rajeev alias Raju Basai (25), Rahul Mehalawat (23), residents of Haryana, and Gagandeep alias Guni (35), hailing from Punjab, they said.

“Police got a specific input regarding the movement of the accused in the national capital. Later, a police team laid a trap near Chandgi Ram Akhara red light at Ring Road on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday and apprehended them,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said.

Loaded firearms, including two zigana and one taurus pistols, and over 70 cartridges were recovered from their possession, police said, adding that a case under the Arms Act has been registered.

The accused were wanted in several cases, including triple and double murders committed in broad daylight, attempts to murder, extortion, encounter with police and Arms Act in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttarakhand, police said.

They had committed a series of crimes in the recent past, acting as a bridge between Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi and another infamous wanted gangster of Gurgaon, Sube Gurjar, who is carrying a reward of Rs 7 lakh on his arrest, police said.

After escaping from the custody of Haryana Police in February 2020, gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi has been working to expend his network in Delhi and adjoining states, police said.

After the arrests of all major criminals of Delhi in the last one year, the gangsters from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are trying to enter the national capital. Lawrence Bishnoi and Sube Gurjar are amongst the most dangerous gangsters operating in areas surrounding Delhi, the DCP said.

Bishnoi has been trying to make inroads into Delhi for the last eight to ten months. While Bishnoi himself is in jail, his close associate Sandeep is working to expand the syndicate's footprints in Delhi, police said.

Sandeep is closely assisted by one Kala Rana of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, suspected to be hiding in a south-east Asian country.

Another criminal named Hariom, who is lodged in jail, brought Kala Jathedi and Sube Gurjar together, police added.

