Silchar (Assam) [India], July 10 (ANI): As many as five Rohingya children who were detained by police in Assam's Cachar district on May 29, escaped by breaking a wall of an observation home in Silchar where they were kept in.

According to the Cachar district police, the incident occurred on July 1.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir: 700 Local Youths Recruited by Terror Groups in Last Four Years, 141 Terrorists Active in UT.

Ramandeep Kaur, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Cachar district told ANI today that, they were kept at the observation home in the Meherpur area in Silchar.

"We actually got to know, but not reported. We are looking into it. Most likely we will be able to find them soon," Kaur said.

Also Read | Indian Oil Recruitment 2022: Apply For 39 Junior Operator Posts on iocl.com; Check Details Here.

A police official said that they took advantage of the recent flood situation in Silchar and fled by breaking a wall of the observation home along with four other children staying at the observation home.

On May 29, Cachar district police apprehended 26 Rohingyas including 12 children in the Silchar area. Coming from Jammu and Kashmir, the Rohingyas reached Kamakhya railway station in Guwahati on May 28 night and travelled to Silchar by road. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)