Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications from candidates to apply for the Junior Operator posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of IOCL at iocl.com. As per the official notification, the last date to apply for the positions mentioned above is till July 29, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 39 vacant posts will be filled in the organisation.

Those candidates who belong to the general and economically weaker sections, the age limit is minimum 18 years of age and maximum 26 years of age. Only those who match the eligibility criteria can apply for the post as of June 30, 2022. SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 857 Head Constable Posts at ssc.nic.in; Check Details Here

The age relaxation rules for the SC/ST/OBC category have been given in the notification. All candidates are advised to go through all the details from vacancies, age limit, educational qualification etc in the advertisement carefully before applying. IDBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 226 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts At idbibank.in; Registration Begins on June 25

Indian Oil Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the website iocl.com Then go to the career section The online link will be at the top of the section Click on it, fill in the details and necessary documents to be uploaded as given in the notification Click on submit once done Then download and keep a copy for reference

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test and skill proficiency physical test which will be of qualifying nature. The written test shall be of objective questions and will comprise of 100 questions and exam duration is 90 minutes.

Application Fees

The application fees for General, EWS and OBC category is ₹150/-. Only Indian nationals are eligible to pay.

