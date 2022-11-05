Chennai, Nov 5 (PTI) Five fishermen, who were stranded off Tamil Nadu coast in the Bay of Bengal after their boat developed a technical snag were rescued, the Navy said here on Saturday.

The rescued fishers were handed over to the district authorities.

According to the Navy, patrol vessel INS Batra rescued the fishermen from the boat which was drifting near Kodiakarai coast early on Saturday.

The fishermen and the boat were safely towed to Karaikal harbour, a Defence release said.

