Thane, Nov 14 (PTI) A man allegedly raped his cousin brother's five-year-old daughter after luring her with sweets in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The child lived with her parents at a village in Panvel area, while the accused resided in Vashi area of Navi Mumbai, they said.

On Sunday, the accused took the child away under the pretext of giving her sweets. He took the girl to an isolated spot in the village where he allegedly raped her, an official from Taloja police station said quoting a complaint by the victim's mother.

The accused was arrested on Monday. He was produced before a local court which remanded him in police custody till November 18, senior police inspector Avinash Kaldate said.

The man has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376(2)(f) (rape on a female under 12 years of age) as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

