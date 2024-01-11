Ayodhya, January 11: A 'nagada' (drum) weighing 500-kg arrived here from Gujarat on Thursday in a special chariot ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. The 'nagada' was made by the people of Dabgar community in the Daryapur extension of Karnavati, Gujarat, the Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust said.

The trust's general secretary Champat Rai said the drum would be installed on the Ram temple premises. Chirag Patel, a member of the group that brought the drum here, said it is adorned with layers of gold and silver. Ram Mandir Inauguration Special: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Says 100 Chartered Flights To Land at Ayodhya Airport on January 22 (Watch Video).

500 KG ‘Nagada’ From Gujarat Arrives at Ram Temple

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | A 'nagada', decorated with Gold foil, brought to Ayodhya ahead of the 'pranpratishtha' of the Ram Temple. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai says, "We will see where it can be installed on the temple premises." pic.twitter.com/2dGopz1hck — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

The drum's structure has been made using iron and copper plates, Patel said. Gujarat Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Rawal sent a letter to the temple trust requesting them to accept the musical instrument.

