Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath virtually inaugurated the first tri-weekly flights between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya on Thursday, January 11, signifying the enhancement of the aviation infrastructure in the riverside town of Ayodhya ahead of grand consecration ceremony of the Ram temple. Speaking during the event, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that around 100 chartered flights are set to land at the Ayodhya airport on 22nd January for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. "Around 100 chartered planes carrying guests to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple are expected to land at the Ayodhya airport on January 22", he said. He observed that a considerable amount of aircraft landings would also serve to assess the capacity of the newly-constructed airport. Ram Mandir Inauguration Special: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Virtually Launches Indigo Air Service Between Ayodhya and Ahmedabad To Ease Travel for Ram Devotees.

CM Yogi Adityanath Says 100 Chartered Flights To Land at Ayodhya Airport on January 22:

#WATCH | Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says "Around 100 chartered planes will land at the Ayodhya airport on 22nd January to attend the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple. This will also show us the path of checking the potential of the Ayodhya airport..." pic.twitter.com/puWMNILpO6 — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

