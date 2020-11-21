Dehradun, Nov 21 (PTI) Uttarakhand's coronavirus tally rose to 70,790 on Saturday with 512 more people testing positive for the disease, while eight infected patients died in the state, according to a health department bulletin.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 210 cases. Seventy-one cases were reported in Nainital, 57 in Chamoli, 43 in Haridwar, 38 in Pauri, 34 in Pithoragarh, 31 in Tehri, 30 in Udham Singh Nagar, 28 in Rudraprayag, 24 in Almora, eight in Uttarkashi, six in Bageshwar and five in Champawat, the bulletin said.

The fresh fatalities took the death toll in the state to 1,146, it said.

The bulletin said that 64,851 infected people have recuperated, 627 have migrated out of the state and 4,166 are under treatment.

