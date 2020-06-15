Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
India News | 514 New COVID-19 Cases in Gujarat, State Tally at 24,104

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 11:10 PM IST
India News | 514 New COVID-19 Cases in Gujarat, State Tally at 24,104

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 15 (ANI): With 514 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 24,104, said the health department.

Out of the total number of cases, 16,672 patients have been cured or discharged and 1,506 patients have died due to the deadly virus.

With an increase of 11,502 cases in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,32,424 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,106 active cases while 1,69,798 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. The death toll has surged to 9,520. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

