Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications

Motorola, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand will be launching the highly awaited Motorola One Fusion+ smartphone tomorrow in India. The company had recently launched the smartphone in the European market. The launch date was officially confirmed by the company via Flipkart by revealing a teaser image of the same. The recently launched Motorola One Fusion+ comes in two colours - Moonlight White and Twilight Blue. The same is likely to be seen on the India-spec variant. The smartphone is priced at €299 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version.

Coming to the specifications, the Motorola One Fusion+ comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and 2340 x 1080 pixels of resolution. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core SoC, clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The internal memory can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 10 OS out-of-the-box.

#TheUltimateOne is launching TOMORROW at 12 PM on @Flipkart! Gear up to experience 6.5" FHD+ Display with HDR10 Certification, Qualcomm® SD 730G with 6 GB RAM, 64 MP Quad Camera with Quad Pixel technology, 5000mAh battery in the Motorola One Fusion+. https://t.co/XRmYo8et7a pic.twitter.com/tso0kdI1v3 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 15, 2020

For photography, the Motorola One Fusion+ is equipped with a quad rear camera module consisting of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the smartphone sports a 16MP pop-up camera for selfies and video calling. It is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery supporting for 15W fast charging. The smartphone gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, 4G LTE, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 09:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).