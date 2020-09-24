Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): As many as 52 deaths and 7,855 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday.

With this, the total number of cases in the state stands at 6,54,385, including 69,353 active cases and 5,79,474 recoveries, So far, 5,558 deaths have been reported in the state.

Also Read | Tarun Gogoi Health Update: Former Assam CM Shifted to ICU After His Condition Deteriorates.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 86,508 new cases and 1,129 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 57,32,519 on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)