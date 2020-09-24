Guwahati, September 24: The health condition of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi deteriorated on Thursday after which he was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH). Tarun Gogoi, who is 85-year-old Congress veteran, had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) on August 25 and was admitted to the GMCH the next day. B Narayan Rao Dies, Karnataka Congress MLA Had Tested COVID-19 Positive.

A nine-member medical team of doctors, headed by Jogesh Sarma, the head of the GMCH's Pulmonary Medicine Department, is monitoring Gogoi's treatment. Earlier this month, Gogoi was administered plasma therapy when his condition had deteriorated after a sudden fall in oxygen saturation levels. Gogoi served as Chief Minister of Assam for 15 years until the BJP came to power in 2016. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

Gogoi, who represents Titabor Assembly constituency in Jorhat district, is among the 24 legislators from the state to have tested positive for the dreaded virus. Rajya Sabha member Kamakhya Prasad Tassa, All India Mahila Congress President and ex-MP Sushmita Dev and sitting Lok Sabha member Maulana Badruddin Ajmal had also tested positive earlier.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).