Bengaluru, July 31 (PTI): Karnataka reported over 5,000 COVID-19 cases for the eighth consecutive day on Friday, with 5,843 infections and also recorded 84 fatalities, taking the death toll to 2,314.

The additions to confirmed cases took the total number of infected to 1,24,115,the health department said in a bulletin.

The day also saw 3,130 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 5,483 fresh cases reported on Friday, 2,220 were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of July 31 evening, cumulatively 1,24,115 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, which includes 2,314 deaths and 49,788 discharges, the bulletin said.

It said that out of 72,005 active cases, 71,396 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 609 are in Intensive Care Units.

The mortality rate stands at 1.86 per cent, while the recovery rate is 40.14 per cent, the bulletin said.

Twenty out of the 84 deaths reported on Friday were from Bengaluru urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada (10), Dharwad (7), Kalaburagi (6), Belagavi, Mysuru, Vijayaypura (5 each), Shivamogga, Tumakuru (4 each), Gadag, Kodagu (3 each), Davangere, Raichur, Bidar (2 each) and Hassan, Uttara Kannada, Ramanagara, Bagalkote, Yadgir and Chamarajanagara (one each).

Most of the deceased either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 2,220, Ballari 340, Belagavi 217, Udupi 213, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru 204, Dharwad 180, Shivamogga 158, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district also topped the list of positive cases, with 55,544 infections, followed by Ballari 6,403 and Dakshina Kannada 5,708, the bulletin said.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban was on top with 16,896, followed by Ballari 2,710 and Kalaburagi 2,702.

A total of 13,50,792 samples were tested so far, out of which 36,936 were tested on Friday alone.

Among the samples tested today, 22,164 were Rapid Antigen Tests.

