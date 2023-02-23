New Delhi, February 23: A 56-year-old labourer died allegedly after jumping off the balcony of a building in northwest Delhi's Netaji Subhash Place (NSP) area, police said on Thursday.

According to statements of his family members, Khemchand, a resident of Shakurpur, had depression and was receiving treatment at the LNJP Hospital for the past four-five years.

Police said the Subhash Place police station received information around 6.15 pm Wednesday that a person has "fallen" from a building in NSP complex. They said a team reached there and the injured was shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead with multiple injuries, a senior police officer said.

CCTV footage purportedly show that he was roaming in the balcony, the officer said, adding he seemed tense. In one of the footage, he was seen jumping off the balcony, the officer said.

Khemchand's family also said he had attempted suicide three-to-four times earlier as well, police said, adding legal proceedings have been initiated.

