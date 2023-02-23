Mumbai, February 23: In a shocking incident that took place in Telangana, several women were allegedly cheated by two men to pose for nude photos in Hyderabad. Police officials said that the two accused lured the women to get rich quickly. The women realised that they were conned when their nude pictures started circulating in public.

The police have now launched a manhunt to nab the two accused, reports the Times of India. The incident came to light after two women filed complaints against the fraudsters. As per the complaint, two accused identified as Jainulauddin and Ramulu said that they knew a 'godman' in Hyderabad, who could help the women get rich. Hyderabad Shocker: Youth Creates Ruckus With ‘Gun’ at Petrol Pump After Argument Over Online Payment; Arrested (Watch Video).

The fraudsters told the women that they would become rich after the godman known to them performs rituals using their nude pictures. "The women fell for the con and allowed the accused to take their nude photographs at a place in Jadcherla," a police officer from Jadcherla Town police said.

Since the incident came to light, the police began a probe. Cops suspect that there could be at least six people involved in the racket including two from Hyderabad. The officer also said that most of the women who were conned are married and their families are unaware of the incident. Dog Attack in Hyderabad: Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Amberpet, Disturbing CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Another officer privy to the case said that many other women, who were also conned by the fraudsters were afraid to lodge complaint due to fear of shame and their reputation. Both the accused have been booked under various section of the Indian Penal Code, however, no arrests have been made soo far.

