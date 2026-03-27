VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 27: Yuva Bharat Run will take place on 29 March from 6:00 AM onwards in Hyderabad, bringing together school students, college youth, Gen Z participants, children, families, and communities in what is emerging as one of India's largest youth-centered fitness runs.

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At a time when Gen Z and the wider youth population are shaping the voice, energy, and future of the country, Yuva Bharat Run is being positioned as a movement that speaks directly to their need for better health, stronger habits, and a more active lifestyle.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 72% of India's youth are physically inactive, and India currently ranks second globally in obesity. At the same time, Gen Z today is experiencing higher levels of community engagement on social media than in real-life environments.

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Yuva Bharat Run aims to respond to this shift by bringing young people back into shared, real-world experiences of movement, participation, and collective energy. In an age of increasing distraction, screen dependence, and sedentary routines, the initiative seeks to reintroduce fitness, discipline, and wellbeing into the daily lives of children, students, and youth. This is not just a run for participation--it is an effort to inspire the next generation to value movement, resilience, and self-discipline.

The upcoming edition is expected to witness a record participation of over 12,000 Gen Z along with their families, making it one of the largest youth-driven runs of its kind in the country. Adding a unique experiential dimension, participants will also get an opportunity to experience paced 5 km running, where young runners will run alongside experienced pacers--many of them engaging with this format for the first time.

The initiative is led by Yasasvi Malka, a young entrepreneur, professional edupreneur, startup enthusiast, and environmentalist at heart. Through Yuva Bharat Run, he is seeking to create not just a one-day event, but the foundation of a long-term cultural shift--one that inspires more schools, more colleges, more students, more young people, and more families to come together year after year around health and active living.

The run is being partnered with DPS and Pallavi Group of Institutions, institutions that have consistently placed strong emphasis on holistic development, youth leadership, and character building. The initiative also draws strength from the broader vision and guidance of Shri Malka Komaraiah ji, BJP Deputy Floor Leader, MLC and Chairman associated with the Pallavi and DPS ecosystem, whose leadership reflects a continued commitment to education, youth development, and public purpose.

The initiative is supported by Fit India and has active participation through MY Bharat, the youth platform of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, further strengthening its alignment with India's larger vision for fitness, youth engagement, and active citizenship.

At a time when India is placing growing emphasis on fitness, youth wellbeing, and grassroots sports participation, Yuva Bharat Run adds an important school and college dimension to that larger national vision. It is designed as a platform that can inspire Gen Z, students, and youth from an early age, while encouraging educational institutions to become active partners in shaping healthier lifestyles and stronger habits for the future.

Speaking about the vision, Yasasvi Malka said: "Yuva Bharat Run is not just a run, it is the beginning of a Gen Z fitness movement. If we want to build a healthier and stronger India, we must begin with our children, students, Gen Z, and youth. Today's young generation carries enormous energy, aspiration, and influence, and it is important that fitness, discipline, and wellbeing become part of that journey from an early stage. Our hope is that this initiative will grow year after year, bringing more schools, more colleges, more students, more youth, and more families into a shared culture of health, purpose, and active living."

The event is being managed by Anant Sanjeev Doogar, Founder of The Nile Mile, who brings strong experience in large-scale event execution, participant management, and safety. His involvement ensures that the event is not only high in energy and participation, but also professionally delivered with careful attention to structure, experience, and care.

Adding a deeper and more holistic dimension to the initiative, Heartfulness has joined as the meditation partner. Its presence reinforces the idea that true wellbeing is not only physical, but also mental and emotional. By bringing in the dimension of mindfulness, Heartfulness adds depth to the event's message, reminding children, students, Gen Z, youth, and families that a healthy life is built not only through movement and activity, but also through inner balance, calmness, and clarity.

Yuva Bharat Run is intended to grow into an annual platform that inspires schools, colleges, parents, and communities to come together around one simple but powerful idea: a stronger India begins with healthier children, more active students, more conscious youth, and a generation that learns the value of wellbeing early in life.

Event Details

Event Name: Yuva Bharat RunDate: 29 MarchTime: 6:00 AM onwardsLocation: Hyderabad

About Yuva Bharat Run

Yuva Bharat Run is a youth-led fitness initiative focused on inspiring healthier lifestyles through student participation, family involvement, and community engagement. It aims to build a long-term culture of fitness and wellbeing by encouraging children, school students, college youth, Gen Z, and the wider youth community to embrace active living from an early age.

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