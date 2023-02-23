Nashik, February 23: A 27-year-old man was stabbed to death during a fight with three persons who accused him of harassing a girl from their family in Maharashtra's Nashik city, a police official said on Thursday.

Police have arrested two of the alleged attackers – her brother and brother-in-law – and are looking for the third person, her uncle, said the official. The deceased faced many cases, said the police.

Complainant Akash Ramesh Nalawade said the trio had asked his elder brother Vikas to meet them outside the victim's home in the Panchavati area around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, said the official.

A fight broke out after the trio accused Vikas of pestering a girl from their family for marriage despite being ignored by her, he said. During the fracas, the girl's brother stabbed Vikas in the head and stomach, leaving him seriously injured. Vikas died during treatment, said the official.

The police on Thursday arrested the girl's brother and her brother-in-law. The third accused, her uncle, is admitted to a hospital as he suffered injuries in the brawl, said the official.