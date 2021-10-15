Amaravati, Oct 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh reported 586 fresh cases of coronavirus on Friday.

It also logged 712 recoveries and nine deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, according to the latest bulletin.

The gross Covid-19 positives now touched 20,59,708, recoveries 20,38,960 and toll 14,295.

The number of active cases fell to 6,453, the bulletin added.

Chittoor district recorded the highest with119 fresh cases, East Godavari 99, Guntur 89 and Krishna 66.

The remaining nine districts added less than 50 new cases each, with four of them logging less than ten each.

Chittoor and Prakasam logged three more fatalities, Krishna two and SPS Nellore one in a day.

