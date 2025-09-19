Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], September 19 (ANI): Another death due to amoebic encephalitis has been reported in the state.

A 59-year-old man from Chavakkad, who was undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College, passed away.

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash: Plea in Supreme Court Seeks Full Disclosure of Data Retrieved in Probe.

Health officials confirmed that he had been diagnosed with amoebic encephalitis. The patient was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday.

Currently, 11 people are under treatment in Kozhikode district, three children at the Maternal and Child Health Centre, seven patients at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, and one patient at a private hospital.

Also Read | Sam Pitroda Issues Clarification on Pakistan Remarks, Says 'Wanted To Highlight Shared History, People-to-People Bonds'.

According to the Health Department, 18 people have died of amoebic encephalitis in the state this year. So far, 66 cases have been reported in 2025. Of the 19 cases detected this month, seven patients have succumbed to the disease.

Amoebic meningoencephalitis (or amoebic meningitis) occurs when pathogens from the amoeba genus -- Naegleria fowleri, Acanthamoeba, Sapinia, Balamuthia, and Vermamoeba -- infect the brain. The infection is usually contracted while diving or swimming in stagnant water. The amoebae can enter the brain through the thin membrane separating the nose and brain or through perforations in the eardrum.

The disease carries a mortality rate of more than 97 per cent. It is not transmitted from person to person. Symptoms typically appear within five to ten days of infection. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)