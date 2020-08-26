Lucknow, Aug 26 (PTI) Six people were killed and eight others injured in a road accident on the outskirts of the state capital on Wednesday morning.

Two Roadways buses collided on the Lucknow-Hardoi road under Kakori police station area, ACP Kakori S.M. Kasim Abdi said.

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Former President Continues to be in Deep Coma And on Ventilator Support; Army Hospital Says His Renal Parameters Have Slightly Deranged.

Six people were killed in the accident, the ACP said, adding that eight others were injured and all of them have been admitted to the Trauma Centre here.

According to police, the accident took place early in the morning when one of the buses tried to overtake another vehicle.

Also Read | SC Verdict on UGC Case and Final Year Exams 2020 Not Today, Students Will Have to Wait More for Final Decision.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)