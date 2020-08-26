New Delhi, August 26: Former President Pranab Mukherjee health continues to be critical. According to the medical bulletin by Army Hospital, Mukherjee's renal parameters are slightly deranged since Tuesday. He continues to be in a state of deep coma and on ventilator support.

Former President is being treated for a lung infection. He underwent critical brain surgery at the hospital to remove a clot after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence on August 10. He is on ventilator support since then. Pranab Mukherjee Tests COVID-19 Positive: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Wishes Former President Speedy Recovery.

Pranab Mukherjee's Health Update:

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters are slightly deranged since yesterday. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support: Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt (File pic) pic.twitter.com/OVwFmuMxps — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

He had also informed people on Twitter that he had also tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the time of his admission. He later developed a respiratory infection. Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

