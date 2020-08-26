New Delhi, August 26: Students waiting for a final decision on UGC Exam Guidelines and final year university examinations will have to wait for more time as the Supreme Court is not likely to announce the verdict even today. The top Court is yet to announce a date for when it would pronounce its final judgement. According to reports, the matter is not listed in the cause list for today, and final decision has yet again be shifted to another day.

The information was made public by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava in a tweet. "Our UGC matter is NOT listed in tomorrow’s Supplementary Cause List. Thus, SC is UNLIKELY to pronounce final order tomorrow. I really wish & hope that final order is passed ASAP", he tweeted. UGC Guidelines on Final Year Exams 2020: SC Postpones Hearing, Disappointed Students Once Again Flood Twitter With #StudentsAgainstUGCGuidelines.

Here's the tweet:

Our #UGC matter is NOT listed in tomorrow’s Supplementary Cause List. Thus, SC is UNLIKELY to pronounce final order tomorrow. I really wish & hope that final order is passed ASAP. Uncertainty is causing severe anxiety to the students! Will update once final order is notified. — Alakh Alok Srivastava (@advocate_alakh) August 25, 2020

On July 7, UGC said the final year examination for students would have to be mandatorily held by the end of September 2020 in offline, online or blended mode. The Supreme Court was to pronounce its verdict on the petitions filed against the UGC directive of conducting final year examinations in September.

A three-judge bench has been hearing the case and the arguments for and against the case have been heard. The UGC had said in July that out of the 755 Universities, 560 Universities either conducted the examination or are planning to conduct.

