Kota, Aug 28 (PTI) Four suspected smugglers have been arrested and 60 bovines rescued from Jhalwar district in Rajasthan, police said on Friday.

In a routine checking outside the Bakani police station on Thursday night, a police team, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Mansiram, on suspicion stopped a vehicle bearing a number plate of Uttar Pradesh, Jhalawar Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Kang Sidhu said.

The police team rescued 60 bovines, including cows, calves and oxen, packed in the vehicle. They were allegedly taking the bovines for 'slaughter' to Nagda Madhya Pradesh, police said.

However, six of the bovines were recovered dead, they said,

Four people, identified as Idris Mewati (32), Fariad (21), Raheem (32) and Niyaju (25) and hailing from Mandsour district in Madhya Pradesh, were arrested, she said.

They were booked under various sections of the Bovine Act and on Friday produced before a court, which ordered them to be handed over to police for a five-day remand.

The rescued bovines were sent to cow shelters and the carcass of six bovines were sent for postmortem, the SP said.

