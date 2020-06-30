Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 30 (ANI): A total of 620 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Gujarat taking the total number of cases reported in the state to 32,446.

According to the state health department, the total cases include, 23,670 cured/discharged patients and 1,848 deaths.

India has reported 5,66,840 COVID-19 cases including 2,15,125 active cases, 3,34,822 recovered and 16,893 deaths. (ANI)

