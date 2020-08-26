Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A total of 637 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 95.60 lakh was seized at Bhadrachalam in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Tuesday, Rajesh Chandra, Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police informed.

"The police found 27 kilograms of marijuana in the car and 609 kilograms of marijuana in the Eicher container. A total of 637 kilograms of the narcotic substance, worth about Rs 95.60 lakh have been seized and four persons have been arrested," Chandra said.

The arrest was made after ASP Chandra, Circle Inspector Vinod and Sub Inspector Mahesh with their staff went to inspect the vehicles at Bhadrachalam Ambedkar Centre at 7 am on Tuesday morning.

"Two of the arrested persons, Naresh Kumar and Mukesh Kumar are from Haryana, and the other two, Bhalveer and Jitendra Sharma are residents of Rajasthan," Chandra added. (ANI)

