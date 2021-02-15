Srinagar, Feb 15 (PTI) No new COVID-19 fatality was reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, even as 64 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the union territory to 1,25,405, officials said.

Eleven cases were from Jammu division and 53 from Kashmir division, they added.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 35 new cases, which includes 16 travellers.

While 10 districts did not report any fresh case, nine others saw new cases in single digits.

The number of active cases stands at 617 in the union territory, while 1,22,837 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic is 1,951. PTI SSB

